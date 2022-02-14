'Very deserving, very happy.' Lions fans react to Stafford & Rams winning Super Bowl

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, 23-20.

The win was the first for Stafford, who spent 12 years in Detroit before being traded to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season.

He was 26/40 for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the game with two interceptions added.

Lions fans reacted on social media shortly after the game was over, with most very happy about the win.

"Very deserving. Very happy for Stafford. The goal is to win a ring, and he did what he thought was necessary to reach the goal!#michiganderteamstafford!" Tonya Lee wrote.

"Congrats to Mathew Stafford Detroit fans love you Great game," Charlene Kent Higgins said.

"Way to go Matthew Stafford & the LA Rams! As a Lions fan couldn't be more proud & happy for you! So deserving! Good things come to those who wait! That you did!" Sandee Sheats said.

"So sad he had to leave the Lions in order to win. The Fords need to sell the Lions or they’ll never go anywhere," Lynette added.

"Congratulations Matthew on a job well done. It was a team effort and you’re a big part of the teams success. Enjoy!" Debbie Lyons wrote.