VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown surprises teen who saved woman from car in water while wearing his jersey

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old who was wearing an Amon-Ra St. Brown jersey while he saved a woman who drove into Lake St. Clair got to meet the star Lions wide receiver on Monday.

John Agnello of St. Clair Shores said he saw a car go flying into the air last month at Lakefront Marina. He and another man jumped into the water to help the woman inside the car.

“The car was at like 65% water, so then we had to get her out the window because the door wasn’t opening,” he said back in July.

Watch our interview with John in the video player below

15-year-old boy helps save woman whose car went into Lake St. Clair

During Training Camp on Tuesday, St. Brown surprised John, who was wearing the same jersey that he wore the day he helped save the woman.

"Since you have that jersey, we're going to update you with a new one," St. Brown told John.

"The fans of Detroit are the best fans int he world, so I wouldn't want to be playing for any other team," St. Brown told us.

"I had no clue this would happen at all," John said.

He was also surprised with four tickets to the Lions home opener.

