VIDEO: Lions OC Ben Johnson explains why he decided to stay in Detroit

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson spoke to the media on Thursday during OTAs and talked about why he decided to stay in Detroit another year.

Watch Johnson's press conference below

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains why he decided to stay in Detroit

Johnson, who was again one of the hottest offseason head coaching candidates, shocked the league by staying another year in Detroit.

According to Johnson, he was on the plane after the Lions lost the NFL Championship game thinking about something that head coach Dan Campbell said a few years ago. The analogy, eh said, was about how the team was in the Arctic, hitting icebergs, and were dark days.

"He assured us guys, 'I see it. I see where we're going. The results haven't been there yet, but the Caribbean is on the horizon,'" Johnson said.

He said the story of his career is that he has been living in the Arctic for a lot of it, and this was the first time he's experience winning games in the playoffs.

"I think what it when it boils down to it, I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer," he said.

He later added, "I like what we've built here, starting with ownership, the head coach, the GM on down. We have a great group of guys in the locker room, and I want to reap the rewards with them a little bit longer."