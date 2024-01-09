VIDEO: Michigan fans take to the Ann Arbor streets to celebrate national championship
Thousands of Michigan Wolverines fans took to the streets of Ann Arbor to celebrate the team's national championship after a 34-13 win over Washington on Monday night. It's Michigan's first national title since 1997.
Posted at 11:45 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 00:29:24-05
Police said there were some couch fires that were extinguished, but there were no major issues, no injuries and no arrests. The street reopened to traffic around 12:30 a.m.
