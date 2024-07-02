VIDEO: Pavel Datsyuk makes appearance at Red Wings development camp

Fresh off his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk made an appearance at Red Wings training camp on Monday.

Last week, the Hockey Hall of Fame announced that Datsyuk would be inducted into this year's class. It was his first year of eligibility.

See video of Datsyuk skating on the ice below

Pavel Datsyuk makes appearance at Red Wings development camp

Datsyuk left the Red Wings in 2016 to go play in Russia. In his 14-year NHL career with the Red Wings, he had 314 goals and 918 assists in 953 career games.

