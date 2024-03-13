VIDEO: Red Wings' Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot get into it at practice amid 6-game losing streak

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are struggling. The team got blown out by the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 on Tuesday night, which extended their losing streak to six games.

Detroit went from being in the first Wild Card playoff spot and just outside of third place in the Atlantic Division to being on the outlook looking in as the New York Islanders moved into the second wild card spot.

Our Jeanna Trotman was at practice as the Red Wings returned to Little Caesars Arena after a long road trip. During practice, Lucas Raymond and Ben Chiarot got into it.

Detroit takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

