VIDEO: See Lions RB David Montgomery's game-winning TD run from the field

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery scored the game-winning touchdown run from one yard out with just 29 seconds left in the Lions game against the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The touchdown, against Montgomery's former team, put Detroit up 27-26 before Detroit converted a 2-point conversion.

It put the Lions at 8-2 on the season for the first time since 1962 and Detroit still stands at the top of the NFC North with a good chance to win the division.

You can check out Montgomery's run, from our view on the field, in the video player above.

The game was sealed when Aidan Hutchinson knocked the ball out of Bears QB Justin Fields' hand, before it traveled out of the end zone for a safety. Hutch celebrated by punting the ball in the stands.

Check out that video below.