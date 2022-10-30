Jim Harbaugh: 2 Michigan players were 'assaulted' by MSU in tunnel after game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Video from the Detroit News showed Michigan State players scuffling with a Michigan player in the tunnel after the game on Saturday night.

The video, from Matt Charboneau, shows several players from Michigan State fighting with a Michigan player, who eventually makes it out of the scuffle.

During a press conference after the game, Head Coach Mel Tucker said he didn't know what happened after the game, but "things were heated and we have to figure out what happened."

Other videos showed both Tucker and Jim Harbaugh trying to get players into their respective locker rooms.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel speaks on fight in tunnel after U-M vs. MSU game

During his press conference, Harbaugh said that two of the players were attacked.

"Two of our players were assaulted. I saw the one video, it's 10-on-one. Pretty bad."

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said it was "completely unacceptable" and that police at the Big Ten will address it. He also said he spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident.

"This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable," Manuel said.

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker released a statement on Twitter that said, "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk. In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action."

Melissa Overton, the deputy police chief for the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security, said police are partnering with both Michigan State and Michigan to review footage and investigate the incident.

Michigan State President Dr. Samuel Stanley released this statement overnight:

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program. On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.

“Coach Tucker will be holding the players involved responsible, and our football team and university will be cooperating with all related investigations by law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference.”