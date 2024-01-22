VIDEOS: Hear from Dan Campbell, Jared Goff & more after Lions 2nd playoff win

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff, center Frank Ragnow and several other players spoke to the media following the Lions' win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night in the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

Detroit now faces the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship next Sunday.

Hear from them below.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell speaks after Lions division playoff win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jared Goff

Lions QB Jared Goff on the team's win over Tampa Bay

Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow on the team's second playoff win

Taylor Decker

Lions OL Taylor Decker gets emotional after win over Buccaneers

Derrick Barnes

Detroit Lions LB Derrick Barnes talks about his game-winning interception

Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone celebrates Lions' win over Buccaneers

Ifeatu Melifonwu