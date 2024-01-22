VIDEOS: Hear from Dan Campbell, Jared Goff & more after Lions 2nd playoff win

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff, center Frank Ragnow and several other players spoke to the media following the Lions' win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night in the NFC Divisional Playoff round.
Detroit now faces the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship next Sunday.
Hear from them below.
Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell speaks after Lions division playoff win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jared Goff
Lions QB Jared Goff on the team's win over Tampa Bay
Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow on the team's second playoff win
Taylor Decker
Lions OL Taylor Decker gets emotional after win over Buccaneers
Derrick Barnes
Detroit Lions LB Derrick Barnes talks about his game-winning interception
Alex Anzalone
Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone celebrates Lions' win over Buccaneers
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu on defense clinching win over Buccaneers