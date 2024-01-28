Watch Now
VIDEOS: Lions fans around metro Detroit gather for NFC Championship watch parties

Thousands of fans are at Ford Field for an NFC Championship watch party as the Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Lions sold about 30,000 tickets for the watch party as the Lions look to get to their first Super Bowl.
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions NFC Championship game on Sunday night is bringing fans together for what could be a historic moment in the team's history.

Tens of thousands of fans attended the official Lions All Grit watch party at Ford Field, and then many others gathered at bars across metro Detroit that were packed ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

