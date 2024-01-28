VIDEOS: Lions fans around metro Detroit gather for NFC Championship watch parties

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions NFC Championship game on Sunday night is bringing fans together for what could be a historic moment in the team's history.

Tens of thousands of fans attended the official Lions All Grit watch party at Ford Field, and then many others gathered at bars across metro Detroit that were packed ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

See some of the videos in the player above and below.

Related: Photo gallery: Best pictures from Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship