Walk-on RB King Miller powers hard-nosed USC to a 31-13 victory over No. 15 Michigan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman walk-on King Miller rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Maiava passed for 265 yards and two scores in Southern California's emphatic 31-13 victory over No. 15 Michigan on Saturday night.

Makai Lemon made a spectacular 12-yard TD catch right before halftime for the Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who rebounded sharply from their last-gasp loss at Illinois two weeks ago.

Despite playing without two starting offensive linemen, USC won with hard-nosed Big Ten football that included 224 yards rushing — most from tailbacks far down the depth chart — against the nation's seventh-ranked run defense. Bishop Fitzgerald made two interceptions to highlight a strong effort by USC's defense.

“We really were looking forward to this game, (and) I thought we attacked it, dominated the football game on all sides,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “A gritty, tough performance. You could just feel it with the group.”

Bryce Underwood passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-2, 2-1), whose three-game winning streak ended. Michigan hadn't allowed more than 7 yards per play in a game since its College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia in December 2021.

“Credit to them, credit to Lincoln and that staff and what they did, but there’s things that we've got to look at, we've got to fix, and we've got to make sure we attack,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “It was good to see the fight as the team went. There’s never any quit with the team, but there’s things that you have to fix in these big-time games against really good opponents to win.”

Michigan scored just once on its first six full drives into the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines' defense made two red-zone takeaways to keep them from getting blown out before Andrew Marsh made a 69-yard TD catch with 9:17 left, trimming USC's lead to 24-13.

But backup tailback Bryan Jackson romped in for a 29-yard TD with 4:21 left to seal USC's first victory over Michigan since the Rose Bowl in January 2007. Jackson was officially designated as Out before the game with what Riley revealed was turf toe, but the coach said USC received in-game approval from the Big Ten to allow Jackson to play because of the Trojans' injuries.

These historic college football powerhouses have beaten each other at home in their first two seasons as Big Ten rivals.

Both teams’ star running backs got hurt in the first half, with USC’s Waymond Jordan and Michigan’s Justice Haynes missing the second half.

Miller seized his opportunity with the first three tailbacks on the Trojans' depth chart all sidelined by injury, ripping off a 49-yard run and a 47-yard run to extend second-half drives. He became the first walk-on to score a touchdown for USC since 1994 with a 15-yard run in the third quarter.

“It was all honestly just a dream come true,” Miller said. “The whole (running back) group is amazing, so no matter who you put in there, we always believe we can go out there and shock the world.”

Michigan was making its first trip to the Los Angeles area since beating Alabama in a classic Rose Bowl 22 months ago on the way to its national championship under Jim Harbaugh, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers shortly afterward. The Coliseum was packed for USC’s only home game in a six-week stretch, with thousands of Wolverines fans helping to fill the 102-year-old arena.

Ja'Kobi Lane made a short TD catch to cap USC's smooth opening drive, but Jyaire Hill forced a fumble inside the Michigan 10 moments later.

Michigan finally scored 3:09 before halftime on Underwood's sharp throw to Donaven McCulley, but USC streaked back downfield for Lemon's highlight-reel catch while falling on his back under heavy contact.

Underwood threw a red-zone interception late in the third quarter to Fitzgerald.

“We didn’t give our defense time to be off the field all night, and I put that on myself,” Michigan running back Jordan Marshall said. "I’m going to help lead this team to make sure that we can be better in all phases of the game.”

Takeaways

Michigan didn't really meet the Trojans' physical challenge, but injuries and inexperience played a part. The trip will be a learning experience for a team still fighting to get back to its championship form of two seasons ago.

USC has a strong chance to return to the AP Top 25 after its most impressive win since Riley's debut season in 2022. This program finally has some serious momentum — but now it has to go to South Bend.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Washington next Saturday.

USCL At Notre Dame next Saturday.

