WATCH: Jeanna Trotman talks one-on-one with Pistons center Isaiah Stewart

Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman ahead of the team's preseason finale at Little Caesars Arena.
Jeanna Trotman and Isaiah Stewart
Posted at 1:44 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 18:42:05-04

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is only 21 years old, but in a way he says he is kind of a veteran on this young Pistons team. It's a role of leadership he says really likes.

Most notably, his biggest personal improvement from last season to now is his shooting from distance. He said he isn't necessarily sick of talking about it already because he truly put that much work into it during the offseason. Stewart said he had a focus on being able to spread the floor better and it is showing early on in preseason.

As far as this season goes, Stewart says he is so excited for opening day. He said he cannot say exactly how close the team is to hitting that goal of "restoring" the Pistons franchise, but he says there has been huge improvements from last year.

