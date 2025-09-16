Watch Monday on Channel 7: Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens are facing off in primetime on Monday Night Football, and you can watch the game on Channel 7.

The Lions head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the rest of the Ravens. It's one of two MNF games the Lions will play on Channel 7, as the Lions will host the Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

Detroit is looking to keep its winning streak going after beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 52-21, a big win following the opening game loss against the Packers.

Our coverage begins with a pregame show at 7:30 p.m. before the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m.