WATCH: Terrion Arnold gets surprised by his former high school janitor at Lions rookie minicamp

Terrion Arnold has a special relationship with Mr. Biggs, his high school janitor. After the draft, Mr. Biggs sent WXYZ reporter Jeanna Trotman an email and it led to a surprise in Allen Park.

Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) has a special relationship with Mr. Biggs, his high school janitor. After the draft, Mr. Biggs sent me an email saying his prayer is that he helps Detroit win a Super Bowl.



Today, at rookie minicamp, I had Mr. Biggs surprise Terrion over Facetime. pic.twitter.com/NakQDp5Flc — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) May 10, 2024

Arnold returned to his former high school when he was in college to surprise Biggs with an Alabama jersey. After getting drafted by Detroit, Arnold's jersey was retired by his high school and he got to reunite once again with Biggs, where he gifted him a Lions hat.

Biggs said he fully plans to make the trip to Detroit this fall to see Terrion Arnold play in an NFL game.

