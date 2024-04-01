Watch Now
Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Monday night on TV20 Detroit

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dunks on Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Detroit Pistons announced today that the organization will partner with Scripps Sports to broadcast five of the club’s remaining nine games over-the-air on TV-20 Detroit (WMYD). It will mark the team’s first extended relationship with an over-the-air carrier since the 2007-08 season.

"This is a great opportunity to give more fans a way to watch our games as we end the 2023-24 campaign and build momentum towards the offseason and beyond," said Richard Haddad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Detroit Pistons. "We thank Scripps Sports and TV-20 for bringing selected April broadcasts to an over-the-air-audience and Bally Sports Detroit for its continued partnership and award-winning production."

The games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Detroit. TV-20 Detroit will utilize the Bally Sports Detroit production team and the on-air crew of Michigan Sports Hall of Famer George Blaha, analyst Greg Kelser and courtside reporters Johnny Kane or Natalie Kerwin for this five-game package of games.

“Our goal is always to help teams and leagues grow their fan bases by providing greater access to games through our broadcast channels,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “Credit to the Pistons for partnering with us to make these games available free and over the air on TV-20 Detroit.”

The upcoming April TV-20 Detroit slate of games is below:

Mon, Apr 1vs Memphis7:00 PMTV-20/Bally Sports Detroit
Tue, Apr 9at Philadelphia7:00 PMTV-20/Bally Sports Detroit
Thu, Apr 11vs Chicago7:00 PMTV-20/Bally Sports Detroit
Fri, Apr 12at Dallas8:30 PMTV-20/Bally Sports Detroit
Sun, Apr 14at San Antonio3:30 PMTV-20/Bally Sports Detroit
