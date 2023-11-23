WATCH: Tim Allen talks one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman at Lions Thanksgiving game

Actor, comedian, and longtime Lions fan Tim Allen spent his Thanksgiving at Ford Field and he caught up with Jeanna Trotman about his experience at a Lions fan, impression of Dan Campbell, and how the Santa Claus role lives on.
Allen has an upcoming comedy tour and it will make a stop in Allen's hometown of Detroit at the Fox Theatre in February 2024.
Tim Allen just wants to wrestle Dan Campbell. 😂😂— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 23, 2023
"I just want to take a shot at him. There's nothing more infectious than his energy and enthusiasm." pic.twitter.com/1oK69KqUGX