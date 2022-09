(WXYZ) — Week 4 of the high school football season features West Bloomfield hosting Clarkston in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

The Lakers enter 3-0 after beating Sterling Heights Stevenson, Harper Woods, and Stoney Creek. The Wolves are 2-1 following a season-opening loss to Davison and wins over Southfield A&T and Rochester Adams.

Watch a preview in the video player above, then catch highlights and postgame reaction on 7 Action News at 11.