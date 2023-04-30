GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two West Michigan football players have had their dreams come true and are headed to the NFL.

West Michigan natives headed to the NFL

In the 4th round as the 108th overall pick, Muskegon native Anthony Bradford was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. Bradford started 12 games this season at LSU as a right guard and now will take his talents out west for his rookie season in the league.

Ferris State alum and Dowagiac native, Caleb Murphy is also a pro player. He signed a free agent agreement with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday after winning back to back national titles at Ferris. Murphy won countless awards during the 2022 season as one of the best defensive players in division two and led the nation in sacks.

