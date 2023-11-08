Western Michigan keeps its bowl hopes alive rallying to beat Central Michigan 38-28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Hayden Wolff threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns and Western Michigan continued its push for bowl eligibility by beating Central Michigan 38-28 in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night.

Western Michigan (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) has won consecutive games for the first time this season. The Broncos led 21-7 at halftime before Central Michigan (5-5, 3-3) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter for a 28-21 advantage.

The Broncos reestablished control with a 17-point fourth and held Central Michigan scoreless. Jalen Buckley's 52-yard touchdown run pulled Western Michigan into a 28-all tie with 8:53 remaining.

On the first play of the Chippewas' following drive, WMU's Aaron Wofford recovered Marion Lukes' fumble after his 17-yard run. On the second play of the Broncos' ensuing drive, Wolff threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Leroy Thomas with 7:51 left. Palmer Domschke's 27-yard field goal with 1:37 left sealed it.

Buckley had a 117 yards on the ground in 23 carries and scored two touchdowns. Kenneth Womack had 135 yards receiving on 12 catches.

Central Michigan's Jase Bauer threw all three of his scoring passes in the third to give the Chippewas their first lead of the game. He threw TD passes of 10 and 3 yards to Mitchell Collier and 67 yards to Tyson Davis in just under a four-minute span.

Lukes ran for 147 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown for Central Michigan.

