What fans are saying after the Lions win, sending Detroit to the NFC Championship

(WXYZ) — It was a historic day in Detroit once again as the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff round, sending the Lions to the NFC Championship.

Detroit will now face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday evening on the road for a chance to go to their first-ever Super Bowl. Detroit hasn't been to the conference championship since 1991.

