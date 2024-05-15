What fans can expect as the Detroit Grand Prix returns Downtown Detroit

The 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is returning to the streets of Detroit for its second straight year.

Construction is under way on the infrastructure for the race, which includes putting up barriers, grandstands and more.

Grand Prix President Michael Montri said the two-sided pit lane will return once again this year, surrounded by the rooftops of the parking garages and suites that will line pit lane.

According to Montri, the track will remain the same at 1.7 miles and nine turns, with the race spanning 100 laps.

However, this year, they paved a second lane on turn three, which is the turnaround on Jefferson, and fans can expect to see more passing coming off the fastest part of the track.

He also said that they re-paved the dip/depression that was turn nine, which should make for a smoother and faster track.

The race takes place May 31 - June 2 in Downtown Detroit, and tickets are on sale now.