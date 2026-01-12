What to know Sergei Fedorov's jersey retirement Monday at the Detroit Red Wings game

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are finally sending No. 91 to the rafters on Monday night as the team officially retires Sergei Fedorov's jersey number.

Watch below: Coverage when the Red Wings announced they were retiring Fedorov's number

Red Wings retiring Sergei Fedorov's No. 91

In August 2025, the Red Wings announced they were retiring Fedorov's number, which had been a topic of discussion among Red Wings fans for years.

"We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel,” said Chris Ilitch in the announcement.

The celebration on Monday will feature several NHL legends, special concourse activations, in-arena tributes and multiple fan engagement opportunities.

Here's the timeline for fans attending the game on Monday night.



4:20 p.m. – Arena doors open

5:35 p.m. – Fans encouraged to be in seats

7:11 p.m. – Ceremonial puck drop by Fedorov

7:15 p.m. – Game begins

Fans going to the game will also get commemorative "91" lapel pins, and there will be the Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Trophy on display near the Team Store.

Fans in some sections of the lower bowl will also get white shirts so that "91" will be on display, and fans are encouraged to wear the shirts throughout the game.

A tribute book called "Ninety One: A Salute to Sergei Fedorov" was also available for pre-order and will be available for purchase at the game. There will also be exclusive Fedorov merchandise items.