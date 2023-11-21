WMU volleyball wins in 5 sets to win MAC tournament championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan volleyball is now 30-2 this season after beating Bowling Green in the MAC tournament championship game on Monday night.

Western Michigan 3, Bowling Green 2

The Broncos won 3-2 after BG forced a fifth set and WMU remains undefeated in conference play. With this win they also earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Coldwater native and Ferris transfer, Keona Salesman, led the Broncos with 18 kills. Followed by Maggie King with 15 and Anna Calcagno who had eight. Salesman also surpass 1,000 kills in her career at Western Michigan.