WNBA expanding to Detroit in 2029, Tom Gores calls it 'a huge win'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The WNBA is officially coming back to Detroit! The league announced on Monday that Detroit will be one of three expansion teams that will begin playing by 2030.

According to the league, Detroit will begin playing in the WNBA in 2029. Other expansion teams include Cleveland in 2028 and Philadelphia in 2030.

It comes months after a group of investors, led by Pistons Owner Tom Gores, announced they planned to bid to bring the WNBA back to the Motor City.

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball."

In Detroit, the WNBA ownership group is led by Gores and his wife, Holly, as well as several others including Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband, Steve; GM CEO Mary Barra and her husband, Tony; Pistons Hall of Famer Grant Hill & his wife, Tamia and many more. See the full list of investors here.

“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA. Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition," Gores said in a statement. "Detroit played a key role in the league’s early growth, and we’re proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights. Our plans will bring new energy, investment and infrastructure to our city and the WNBA, and additional resources to our community.”

The city previously had a WNBA team, but the Detroit Shock left the city in 2009. They won WNBA championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

According to the plan, the new team would play its games at Little Caeasars Arena, but it would have its own dedicated WNBA practice facility that would be constructed.

The group also said that there would be a publicly-accessible sports center to embed the team in the community and the creation of a youth development academy.

That sports center was unveiled in Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City address last May.



The development will be located at the former Uniroyal site along the Detroit Riverfront, and is expected to house an outdoor complex for flag football, soccer and across, and an indoor youth sports academy for basketball, volleyball and dance.

A group led by Arn Tellem and Tom Gores is working “to make this Detroit’s finest recreation site,” Duggan said.

We shared the news on Facebook with a graphic that got hundreds of likes and had fans excited.

Darlene Bolene commented and said, "We were original season ticket holders when the Shock were here. Loved every minute. Looking forward to the new team."

Brian Connors added, "I’m so excited for this! Hopefully it’ll be the Detroit Shock again."

Lisa Dusseau also commented, saying it's "great news! Now we need a PWHL hockey team too!"

Earlier this month, WXYZ's parent company, the E.W. Scripps Company, reached a multi-year agreement with the WNBA to continue airing regular-season Friday night matchups on ION.

"The WNBA's partnership with Scripps has already delivered great results in expanding the league's reach and visibility," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert . "This new multi-year agreement reflects the growing excitement surrounding the league and the rising demand for WNBA games. Through Scripps' ION Network Friday Night doubleheaders, we will continue to showcase the world-class talent of WNBA athletes to even more fans nationwide."

"Since 2023, the WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION has enhanced the accessibility and reach of WNBA games for fans nationwide," said Adam Symson , Scripps president and CEO. "Our robust partnership with the league has flourished, and we are thrilled to solidify ION's status as the premier Friday night destination for WNBA action for years to come."

