World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested before start of PGA Championship

(WXYZ) — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police outside of Valhalla Golf Club before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington had video of Scheffler being arrested and reported that it happened over a misunderstanding with a traffic flow led to Scheffler attempting to drive past a police officer.

ESPN reports that the officer tried to attach himself to Scheffler's car and began to scream at him. When Scheffler exited the car, ESPN reports he was immediately taken into handcuffs and arrested.

The PGA Championship's second round is delayed after a shuttle bus hit and killed a pedestrian this morning outside of the golf club around 5 a.m. The man was hit in a lane dedicated for shuttle buses.

The second round was set to start at 7:15 a.m. but ESPN reported at 7:35 a.m. that the PGA of America said play would begin at 8:35 a.m., a one hour and 20-minute delay.

Scheffler was set to tee off at 8:48 a.m. and with the delay, his new tee time would be about 10:08 a.m.