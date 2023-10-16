Watch Now
Watch the Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football on Channel 7 on Oct. 30

WXYZ
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 10:47:36-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will play their first Monday Night Football game of the season on Oct. 30, and you can catch the game right here on Channel 7!

Coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 22, the Lions will look to rebound in primetime, at home, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That game will air right here on Channel 7 at 8:15 p.m., and we'll have a pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Our Primetime Countdown show will preview the game and highlight the team's exciting season so far.

