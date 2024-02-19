Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 people in UCCS dorm

A suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of two people in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs has been arrested.

The Colorado Springs Police Department made the announcement in a social media post Monday, but they have yet to release the suspect’s name or booking details.

On Monday morning, February 19, 2024, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department took a suspect into custody in connection to our investigation into the homicides on Friday, February 16, 2024, on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS). — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 19, 2024

The two victims — a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman — were identified Sunday as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker.

Knopp was a registered student at UCCS, while Montgomery was not enrolled at the school, according to the department.

Police said in a social media post that the shootings Friday morning do not appear to be a murder-suicide.

The victims were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting at around 6 a.m. Police say the coroner’s office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once. The deaths will be investigated as homicides.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and they said there is no threat to the public.

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," police said in a news release.

A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex. Colorado Springs Christian School was also put on lockdown as a precaution following the reports of gunfire on the college campus.

UCCS will remain closed Monday as a result of the shooting, but a healing walk to honor the victims is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the campus. The walk starts at the Roaring Fork Dining Hall and ends at the El Pomar Plaza. Parking is free.

