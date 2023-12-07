Watch Now
Texas authorities searching for family of girl abandoned at ER

The 6-year-old was left at the Baylor Medical Center Dallas hospital five days ago, possibly by her mother.
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:58:58-05

Authorities in Texas are searching for the family of a girl who was abandoned at a hospital emergency room over the weekend. 

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) said the child was left at Baylor Medical Center Dallas on Sunday, possibly by her mother, according to local station NBC DFW. 

DFPS said the girl’s name is Alejandra, and she is believed to be 6 years old. The child was unable to provide other identifying information.

On Wednesday, DFPS posted a photo of the girl on social media, asking for the public’s help finding her family.

“We need your help,” said the post. “Meet 6-year-old Alejandra – she was dropped off at a Dallas hospital emergency room on Sunday. We desperately need your help to find her family.”

The girl was shown smiling in a photograph wearing a pink fleece jacket with her hair in a ponytail. 

Per Texas State law, if a person abandons a child without intent to return, they could face a third-degree felony charge. Penalties include up to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Scripps News reached out to DFPS for more information.

DFPS is asking anyone with information to contact Maria Villegas at 214-901-4649. 

