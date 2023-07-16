The Powerball jackpot swells to $900 million

The Powerball jackpot is rolling over once again!

The jackpot has now reached an estimated sum of $900 million, as no lucky winner emerged from Saturday night's draw.

However, the good news is that at least three individuals managed to match all five white balls, securing a $1 million win each.

The grand prize has remained untouched since April 19, making it the third largest in Powerball history.

The winning combination of white balls was 2, 9, 43, 55, and 57, and the red Powerball was 18, with the jackpot being $875 million.

The next drawing is Monday night, and the winner can take $900 million distributed to them over a series of annual installments or $465.1 million in a one-time lump sum payment before any applicable taxes.

The jackpot will continue to increase if no one wins; however, the Powerball is only played across 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

