‘This is it’: East Kentwood students excited to have competed in national 'We The People' competition

KENTWOOD, Mich. — For a group of students at East Kentwood High School, “We The People” is more than just the first three words of the constitution. It’s the name of a competition they prepared for months to win. Last week, they participated in it in Washington D.C. and showcased what they knew.

And, some returned home champions.

EKHS students awarded in 'We The People' competition

“As soon as I sat down in the chair for the competition I was like ‘OK, these last ten months, this is it,’” said senior Dewaynia English during an interview with FOX 17 on Friday. “So, that was like my main thing going through everything. I was a little nervous but I was looking at my teammates like ‘Hey guys, this is it.’”

From April 21-25, English and the East Kentwood team competed against 45 other high schools, from around the country, on a range of topics regarding the constitution, civics and law. The teams were divided into smaller teams of three students, called Units, and they sat at tables testifying before judges about what they knew from philosophy to current events.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 The East Kentwood team celebrated their accomplishments this year, winning 1st place at the state level and then competing nationally in Washington D.C.

“Personally I was really excited to demonstrate my knowledge in front of really qualified judges. I know that at the district and the state level it’s a struggle to get qualified teachers and lawyers and you know judges that understand your content,” said senior Ebise Tarekegn. “But to be able to talk about and demonstrate your knowledge with judges that are able to like probe the right questions and be able to like make you comfortable but also confident was insane and really worth the experience.”

English’s Unit 2, which testified about the framing of the constitution and the articles of the confederation, took home gold. However, East Kentwood as whole didn’t finish in the top ten.

Nevertheless, they received high praise back home.

“I think it’s huge,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. “I mean, you know, this is a really exciting thing for a high school to represent the state of Michigan in Washington D.C.”

The team won first place in the statewide competition, back in February, for the first time in 13 years. Since then, they spent a total of 206 hours preparing for nationals, they said.

Becker, who helped them prepare, once competed in We The People when he was in high school in 1988. His team finished second by ten points. However, the experience inspired him to study law.

“I was looking into following in my dad’s footsteps, going into sports journalism,” Becker said during an interview at his office. “And so you know getting into the constitution, getting into the history, and kind of getting a feel for the law, planted the seed if you will and here I am today.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 The seniors officially passed the baton to the juniors who hope to make it to nationals again next year.

Becker said he believes this competition and all the work that goes into will inspire the students to pursue law or civics in college and professionally.

So far, it already has.

Tarakegn is going to Western Michigan University in the fall and plans to study engineering and law, or constitutional law.

English is headed to WMU as well and just may do the same.

“Actually I decided this last year I want to be a senator for the U.S. So, that’s really cool,” English said. “It definitely inspired me a lot to be able to speak in front of people, like ‘Yeah, I am capable of this.’ So, with my new knowledge that I have I’m very excited for the future.”