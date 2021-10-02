Three generations of Arizona family share same birthday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) -- Birdie Eve will have quite the story to tell.

“We thought it was going to be the 24th but she surprised us all,” said Shelley Parkhurst.

The tiny baby girl already delivered the best birthday present a grandma and great grandma could ask for.

“I mean how can you plan that, really how can you plan it,” said Shelley.

“Well, you kept saying it’s going to happen,” interrupted, Shelley’s mother Gail.

“I did, from the day I heard she was due in September, I said she’s gonna be born on our birthday,” said Shelley.

Sixty-year-old Shelley is Birdie's grandma, and her mom, 96-year-old Gail, Birdie's great grandma.

“September 12, 1926, 1961, and 2021,” said Shelley pointing to her mom, herself, and Birdie.

“I never thought she’d be born on my mom's birthday, she has been saying it since the beginning, it’s gonna happen on her birthday and I’m like no it’s not, it’s the 24th,” said Nicholas Parkhurst.

For new mom and dad Marissa Mendoza and Nicholas, the reason Birdie came when she did was a little scary. Health complications forced Marissa to be induced ahead of her due date, over two weeks early.

“I couldn’t have an epidural, so I had to go in early so I could have a safe delivery because if I waited any longer it wouldn’t have been safe, so that’s why I got induced early and I’m like oh well maybe she will be born on that day,” said Marissa with a giggle.

She was induced on the 11th and told to expect it to take until the 13th, sure enough, Birdie arrived when she was destined to.

“I can’t really describe it,” said Marissa now smiling ear to ear.

This story was first reported by Cameron Polom on ABC15.com.