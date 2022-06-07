Rising costs, reduced pay leave Uber and Lyft drivers frustrated across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers are struggling to keep up as their profits are shrinking while gas prices and other expenses are soaring.

"Drivers are very, very angry about the rates," said Tony Glover, an Uber and Lyft driver.

Glover has been an Uber and Lyft driver for seven years. He says the way things are going now, most drivers will have to quit.

"People started doing their math and, therefore, they say I can't operate at a dollar and some change Uber and Lyft are giving us," Glover said.

Another Uber driver Sam Jaber says the company has started to deduct 48 percent per run.

"One hundred dollars, you only get paid $52," Uber driver Sam Jaber, said.

Of which, Sam says $10 goes toward gas.

Driver Foud Matar shared his trip receipt, clearly showing on one of the trips he made only $13.02 while Uber charged the customer $31.97.

"They charge 97 dollars to the customer, how much they pay me? 36 dollars!"Uber driver Dever said.

According to drivers, Uber currently pays 57 cents per mile, and Lyft forks out 75 cents per mile. Dever says he is also facing issues with tips.

"They don’t tip you the $50, they tip you $11 and take the rest," Dever said.

Meanwhile, folks like Alexa sympathize with the drivers.

"With everything going on and people struggling, it's only fair," said Alexa, an Uber and Lyft rider.

"What I'm asking from them is that the fare rate should at least be 2 dollars and 50 cents per mile, what we also should have is the choice of adjusting our pricing and we should have the flexibility of operating within our particular city. Versus taking every single ride," Glover said.

A frequent rider, Shadi Mawrri supports the rate hike as long as Uber and Lyft lower their profit margins instead of passing them on to customers.

"That won't be an ideal situation for customers just due to the economy and inflation that’s going on right now," Mawrri said.

Uber and Lyft were reached for comments, but at the time of this report, we did not hear back.

