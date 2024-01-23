Tristan Thompson suspended for 25 games after violating NBA drug rules

The NBA has suspended Tristan Thompson for 25 games without pay after he tested positive for two banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center had the growth hormone ibutamoren in his system, as well as SARM LGD-4033, which helps improve strength and recovery. Use of both drugs is a violation of the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league announced Tuesday.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024

Thompson's suspension begins Wednesday with his team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and according to the schedule, his suspension will end before the Cavs' March 16 game against the Houston Rockets.

The 34-year-old Canadian started his professional career with the Cavs in 2011 and played with the team for nine seasons, including when they won the championship in the 2015-16 season. He left for the Boston Celtics in 2020, then was traded to the Sacramento Kings the following year before having short stints with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers until 2023.

That September, the 6-foot-11 player returned for his second run with the Cavs, signing a one-year contract in which, so far, he's been averaging 3.8 points while playing 12.4 minutes per game.

Off the court, Thompson is perhaps best known for his former relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter True and 18-month-old son Tatum. The pair's story has been documented in "The Kardashians," with his history of infidelity becoming a recurring story arc.

Last season, Thompson apologized to the family for the multiple cheating scandals, including when he was caught with Jordyn Woods, Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend. He also spoke on the series about taking accountability for his actions and his hopes for a reconciliation with Kardashian.

"I'm a firm believer that if you make a mistake, you have to be accountable for it and stand on two feet. You do the crime, ya gotta own it," he said on the show.

