Watch Now
TV20 Showcase

Baby products to help you and your little one feel safe and happy

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few great baby products to help you and your little one feel safe and happy.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 12:14:28-04

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few great baby products to help you and your little one feel safe and happy.

Goldfish Swim School provides state-of-the-art aquatic swimming facilities that are dedicated to indoor swim classes and programs for children, ages 4 months and up using The Science of SwimPlay®, a combination of guided play and a safe environment. GoldfishSwimSchool.com

Gunamuna: The only thing cozier: the womb. The gunamuna sleep bag has a Down Alternative fill wrapped in silky soft bamboo rayon which keeps your little nugget secure while our one-of-a-kind WONDERZiP® keeps them covered, even during diaper changes. Gunamuna.com

KeaBabies: Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents’ lives. KeaBabies.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning