The must-have products for 2022, from Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head

(WXYZ) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share the must-have products that you need to make your year better.

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

The Plus White 5-Minute Speed Whitening System contains everything you need to start whitening your teeth in just 5 minutes. https://www.amazon.com/pluswhite