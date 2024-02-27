TV20 Showcase: 2024 must-have products

Joining us today is Lifestyle Expert, Cheryl Leahy sharing her favorite must-have products for 2024!

Product Details:

Mezlan: www.mezlan.com

Mezlan Shoes are trend-forward, extremely comfortable handcrafted footwear for men. With styles for business and casual occasions, they are injected with memory foam in the soles and prices start at $300 which is unheard of for this caliber of shoes. Visit www.mezlan.com to learn more.

Skin Research Laboratories: www.skinresearchlabs.com

If you are looking for longer-looking lashes, neuLASH from Skin Research Laboratories is the must have item for your beauty routine. neuLASH lash enhancing serum is trusted by millions to improve the weak appearance of their lashes in just 30 days. neuBROW is also available for fuller- and thicker-looking brows. Learn more by visiting www.skinresearchlabs.com. These products can be purchased directly from their brand website or via Nordstrom.

LeapFrog V-Tech: VTech V-Hush Pro Sleep Training Soother.

Create ideal sleep patterns and environments with the VTech V-Hush Pro Sleep Training Soother. Inspired by experts, the V-Hush Pro provides features that enable better, longer sleep. Combines light, sounds, and tips to encourage healthy sleep habits using the colorful night light, glow-on-the-ceiling projector, and Bluetooth speaker. Purchase today via Walmart, Walmart.com, Amazon and more.