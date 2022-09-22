TV20 Showcase: Back-to-Schools Foods

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson is here to share a few products that are great for your Back-to-School needs.
- Brainiac provides delicious brain boosting snacks that families love to eat. Created alongside a team of nutritionists and neurologists; the line includes grab-and-go fruit pouches, nut butters and bars made with premium, clean ingredients.
- CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com
- AND1 Basketball Sneakers are the perfect shoe for Back to School