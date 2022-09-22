TV20 Showcase: Back-to-Schools Foods

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson is here to share a few products that are great for your Back-to-School needs.

Brainiac provides delicious brain boosting snacks that families love to eat. Created alongside a team of nutritionists and neurologists; the line includes grab-and-go fruit pouches, nut butters and bars made with premium, clean ingredients.

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

AND1 Basketball Sneakers are the perfect shoe for Back to School