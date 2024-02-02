With the Big Game coming up, Mark Schlereth joined us to talk about the best things you need to host a gameday party.
TV20 Showcase: Best ways to host the ultimate party for the Big Game
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 09:44:39-05
With the Big Game coming up, Mark Schlereth joined us to talk about the best things you need to host a gameday party.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.