Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with an idea to help create a wonderful experience this holiday season for you and your family. Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari features beautifully appointed rooms, a full-service spa, a fun-filled family entertainment center, diverse restaurants, and unique retail shops… all under one roof! https://www.kalahariresorts.com
TV20 Showcase: Bourbon Blonde Blog
Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 09:56:38-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.