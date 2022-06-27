Watch Now
TV20 Showcase: Bourbon Blonde Blog Summer Beauty and Wellness Needs

TV20 Showcase: Bourbon Blonde Blog
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty and wellness needs.

  • The Gaiam Studio Duffel Bag will take you from the studio to the gym and everywhere in between. Designed for multi-use, it is made of durable easy-to-clean material and features exterior straps that hold almost any standard-size yoga mat.
  • CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com [celsius.com]
  • TAKE A BREAK TO NOURISH YOUR SKIN - Jergens Triple Butter Body Moisturizers feature an ultra-hydrating blend of Shea, Cocoa, and Mango butters and soften skin. INDULGE IN ALLURING SCENTS - Jergens Body Butter Moisturizers feature alluring essential oil to offer the perfect indulgence for your body and mind.
