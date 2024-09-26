TV20 Showcase: Fall for All

Get ready for the upcoming Fall season - Joining us is Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Roberts here to share her top product must haves.
Product info:
- Wonderful Pistachios; Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are the perfect on-the-go snack, with 6 grams of protein per serving and a variety of flavors to satisfy any craving. With 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, these 2.25-ounce snack-sized bags are convenient to eat no matter where you are when a craving hits. Through the end of September, you can even see Wonderful Pistachios billboards posted around Detroit, so keep your eyes out while you are on the road! Find today online at www.wonderfulpistachios.com and at major retailers nationwide.
- Gaiam; For over 30 years, Gaiam has been leading the yoga industry and promoting health & wellness globally. Their mission is to use their standing as a leading lifestyle brand to make yoga, fitness and wellness accessible to all. Experience the perfect combination of style and function with Gaiam apparel at Walmart. From yoga to everyday wear, Gaiam offers versatile, high-quality activewear that supports your every move. Affordable and accessible, it’s the go-to choice for active lifestyles. Available online at Walmart.com or in-store at your local Walmart today!
- DAX Braid Gel; Unlike other braid gels on the market, DAX’s Braid Gel is fragrance-free. It's also flake-free and cruelty-free. It can be used on natural hair, weaves, wigs, or extensions. It will keep hair soft, smooth, nourished & free from damage. It’s easy to wash out and allows for perfect parting. DAX’s newest product launch since 2020. DAX has been proudly Made in the USA since the 1954 and just celebrated their 70 Year Anniversary. You can this product by visiting www.daxhaircare.com today!