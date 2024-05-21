How can you recreate the smoldering eye looks that are being seen everywhere? Ask K. Holm, a celebrity makeup artist, talks about Falscara.
TV20 Showcase: Fall in Love with Falscara
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 08:57:00-04
How can you recreate the smoldering eye looks that are being seen everywhere? Ask K. Holm, a celebrity makeup artist, talks about Falscara.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.