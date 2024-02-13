Watch Now
TV20 Showcase

TV20 Showcase: Planet Fitness

Teddy Savage, National Lead Fitness Trainer at Planet Fitness joins us for this TV20 Showcase to discuss how to maintain your fitness goals after the New Year.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 09:37:55-05

Teddy Savage, National Lead Fitness Trainer at Planet Fitness joins us for this TV20 Showcase to discuss how to maintain your fitness goals after the New Year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning