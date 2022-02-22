Watch
TV20 Showcase

TV20 Showcase: Products to bring wellness to your life

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that bring wellness to your life and help to reach your goal of a healthier 2022.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:25:33-05

Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer: This revitalizing moisturizer with Vitamin E and antioxidants provides a flawless, natural-looking glow. Now infused with coconut oil for a boost of hydration, this new & improved formula is paraben-free, dermatologist-tested & cruelty-free.

Activewear for the Not-So-Tall guy:  Clothes that are designed from the ground up to fit shorter guys. Finally, a one-stop shop for the Not-So-Tall guy.

