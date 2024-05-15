Physical and mental health go hand in hand. With summer camp season approaching. Dr. Laura Blaisdell, the medical advisor for SeriousFun Children's Network, joins us to talk about the importance of mental and physical health with camps.
TV20 Showcase: SeriousFun Children’s Network
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 15, 2024
