A critical deadline is approaching for victims of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder products. Tens of thousands of women will vote on an $8 million settlement plan that will resolve years of litigation.
TV20 Showcase: Talc Settlement Vote
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 22, 2024
A critical deadline is approaching for victims of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder products. Tens of thousands of women will vote on an $8 million settlement plan that will resolve years of litigation.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.