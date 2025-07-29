TV20 Showcase: Brooklyn Bedding Dorm Must-Haves

Brooklyn Bedding is a one-stop-shop for all your college bedding needs. Joining us is Stephanie Roberts, lifestyle expert and mom to 4 college boys, to share more about Brooklyn Bedding’s Back to School Sale and how to create the perfect dorm sleep set-up.

Brooklyn Bedding offers expertly made mattresses and sleep accessories with premium materials and thoughtful designs built for a great night’s sleep. Now through August 14th, they are running a Back to School Sale where you can get 25% OFF sitewide by using code “SCHOOL25” online at www.brooklynbedding.com

Featured in today’s segment, Brooklyn Bedding’s CopperFlex Mattress Topper Collection that is designed to upgrade dorm mattresses with copper-infused memory foam that delivers excellent pressure relief while staying breathable and moisture-wicking. Copper’s natural antimicrobial benefits also help resist bacteria, allergens, and odors to create a cleaner, healthier sleep environment. Coming in a range of styles for varying comfort and sleeping needs:

CopperFlex 201 – A 2-inch topper that is an essential upgrade for dorm mattresses, featuring a layer of copper-infused memory foam with a pressure-relieving quilted top.

CopperFlex 301 – A 3-inch topper featuring copper-infused memory foam for enhanced contouring, temperature regulation and comfort, along with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover with cool tech fibers that remove excess heat from the sleep surface.

CopperFlex 401 – A plush 4-inch topper design that includes the GlacioTex Cooling Cover, 2-inches of copper-infused memory foam, and 2-inches of 4lb Memory Foam that provides exceptional pressure point relief and decreased motion transfer.

Brooklyn Bedding’s CopperFlex toppers are made with high-quality foam crafted in the USA, and they're completely fiberglass-free, offering a safer and cleaner sleep environment. They're also CertiPUR-US® certified, meaning they’re made without harmful chemicals and don’t require airing out before use. They also meet GREENGUARD Gold standards for low chemical emissions.

In addition to mattress toppers, Stephanie also recommends adding their Premium Shredded Foam Pillows and Deep Pocket Rayon From Bamboo Sheets to your back to school dorm must-haves list.