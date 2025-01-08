Ever wonder what it's like to hang out with your favorite Food Network chefs at a card game? Chef Eric Adjepong joins us to talk about Food Network's "Wildcard Kitchen."
TV20 Showcase: Food Network's “Wildcard Kitchen” Season Premiere
