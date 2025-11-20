TV20 Showcase: Make the Most of Your Time Online

Americans now spend more than 10 hours a day online, about half streaming and half on activities such as browsing, paying bills, and shopping.

Additionally, 37% of Americans do some of their work online, and 20% of students take classes or complete assignments digitally. Now, with so much of our daily routine depending on reliable connectivity, uninterrupted high-speed internet is essential.

Today, we're joined by Ana Flores, author and founder of We All Grow, to discuss how Americans can make the most of their time online.

