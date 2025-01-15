TV20 Showcase: New Year, New You

Joining us today is Lifestyle Expert, Art Edmonds as he shares his top “New Year, New You” must haves for 2025.

Product info:

Igloo Coolers; If your goal this year is to be more active and spend more time outdoors, Igloo Coolers has you covered. They have a whole array of product offerings to fit every lifestyle from electric powered coolers to drinkware and so much more. Here are some top picks! First up, the Trailmate Softside Cooler Bag. Crafted for outdoor enthusiasts - it’s durable, has weather-resistant exterior, wildly impressive ice retention and other adventure-friendly features to make transporting food and drinks easy. Next, the 32 Oz Flip 'n' Sip Travel Mug. This large stainless steel mug is an everyday must that provides up to 48 hours of cold retention and 8 hours of hot retention. Featuring a leakproof lid, no-look-sip indicator, built-in coaster, effortless flip ‘n’ sip way to drink, and leak-resistant straw and other handy perks. You can find these products online by visiting www.IglooCoolers.com or at select retailers in your area.

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer; Kick off the new year on the right foot by reaching for something that’s delicious and better-for-you, particularly when it comes to your choices in beverages. Non-alcoholic beer is the fastest growing segment in beer. Clausthaler has been a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beer category for more than 45 years. They are imported from Germany, and exclusively brew non-alcoholic beers. Their flavorful Clausthaler IPA with cascade hops and their crisp, fresh Clausthaler Original golden lager are crowd-pleasers. You can find Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer at your local Detroit Meijer, Total Wine & More, and Whole Foods. Learn more by visiting www.clausthaler.com.